Gas supply to be suspended in parts of Dhaka for five hours tomorrow

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital from 12:00pm to 5:00pm tomorrow due to gas pipeline replacement works.

A notice issued by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited said that during the five hours there will be no gas supply in Nikujna-1, Nikunja-2, Khilkhet, Namapara, Concord City, Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, Bashundhara residential area and Joarsahara.

Consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, Titas said.

Titas also expressed regret for the inconvenience.