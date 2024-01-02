Energy
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 2, 2024 05:29 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 06:32 PM

Energy

Gas supply to be suspended in parts of Dhaka for five hours tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 2, 2024 05:29 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 06:32 PM
gas supply to be suspended in parts of Dhaka
Graphics: Titas

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital from 12:00pm to 5:00pm tomorrow due to gas pipeline replacement works.

A notice issued by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited said that during the five hours there will be no gas supply in Nikujna-1, Nikunja-2, Khilkhet, Namapara, Concord City, Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, Bashundhara residential area and Joarsahara.

Consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, Titas said.

Titas also expressed regret for the inconvenience.

Related topic:
gas supply interruptiongas supply to be suspendedgas supply to be suspended in parts of DhakaGas supply in Dhaka
ঘন কুয়াশায় আরিচা ও পাটুরিয়া রুটে ফেরি চলাচল বন্ধ
|বাংলাদেশ

ঘন কুয়াশায় আরিচা ও পাটুরিয়া রুটে ফেরি চলাচল বন্ধ

মাঝনদীতে নোঙ্গর করে আছে ৪ ফেরি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রাজধানীর যেসব এলাকায় বুধবার ৫ ঘণ্টা গ্যাস থাকবে না

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
