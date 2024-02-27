Gas supply to be halted for 15 hours in parts of Dhaka tomorrow

Gas supply in different areas of Dhaka city will be suspended for 15 hours from 9:00am tomorrow for emergency replacement and relocation of gas transmission lines under the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas include Moghbazar, Madhubagh, Tejgaon, Hatirjheel, Gabtoli, Greenway, Payarabagh, Eskaton and Dilu Road.

The gas supply will remain off for all kinds of consumers in these areas while consumers in adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, said the Titas Gas regretting the inconveniences during the period.

Gas supply remained suspended for three hours from 11:00am to 2:00pm in the same areas today for emergency repair of gas transmission lines.