Gain confidence of prepaid meter consumers: JS body

A parliamentary body today recommended taking necessary steps to gain the confidence of the prepaid meter consumers.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry also asked the ministry to investigate whether the substandard meters were purchased for the consumers.

The recommendations were made at the meeting of the parliamentary watchdog held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman Ziaur Rahman in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the situation of power import from India, Nepal and Bhutan, future plans for power generation from renewable energy and its implementation strategies.

It also recommended the concerned ministry to increase power generation using environmentally friendly alternative means in renewable energy.

In the meeting, the committee identified the existing problems between the Palli Bidyut Samity and the Board and emphasised sustainable solutions to these problems.