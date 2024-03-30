Deal on importing 40MW from Nepal 'nearly finalised'

Nasrul Hamid says the electricity to be brought to Bangladesh using India's transmission facility

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said the process of importing 40MW of electricity from Nepal using India's transmission facility is nearly finalised.

He said power be imported through the Bheramara Sub-Station of Kushtia. The tariff negotiation is almost completed between the National Electric Authority of Nepal and Bangladesh Power Development Board.

Currently, Bangladesh imports around 1,000MW of electricity from India through the sub-station.

The state minister was addressing at a seminar titled "Pre-event Seminar on the 3rd Nepal Investment Summit -2024" as the chief guest at Nepal Embassy in the capital's Baridhara diplomatic zone.

He said Bangladesh will invest in the hydro project, Sunkoshi-3, in Nepal which will have the opportunity to sell electricity to both India and Nepal.

"The feasibility study has been completed and the discussion is undergoing," he said, adding that regional cooperation can make the partnership a profitable one.

Nasrul Hamid also emphasised on establishing a transmission line between Bangladesh and Nepal, which will require a tri-national agreement including India.

He said, a proposal has been sent to them.

With a functional transmission line, it would be possible to export electricity as well import, he added.

Bangladesh Power Management Institute can provide training to the engineers of Nepal, he said.

"Bangladesh can help Nepal to build solar power plants and solar home systems. Private investors are also interested to invest in the power sector in Nepal. The country should announce special incentives to attract investment," he added.

Nepali Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari said, in recent years, the investment climate in Nepal has become more liberal and business-friendly.

"In this regard, strengthening economic relations with Bangladesh is on Nepal's priority list," he added.

"The two countries have come a long way on the path of environmentally-friendly hydropower trade," said the envoy.