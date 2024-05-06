BCSIR holds workshop on energy research

The Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research (BCSIR) organised a stake-holder workshop on "The Role of Energy Research for ensuring Socio-Economic development in building Smart Bangladesh" today in the capital.

BCSIR Chairman Professor Dr Md Aftab Ali Shaikh was present as chief guest while its member (administration) Md Delwar Hossain, member (finance) Kazi Anwar Hossain, member (Development) Rokonuzzaman and member (Science & Technology) Dr Nazim Zaman were present as special guests.

Aftab said, "The scientists of IERD (Institute of Energy Research & Development) should come forward with news projects, programme and innovative research to address the climate change issues..."

Dr Shahin Aziz, director in charge of IERD, presided over the workshop.

More than 250 participants, including researchers, teachers, and valuable business giants like BAPEX, Patent Design & Trade Mark, Safe Food Authority, BUET, Dhaka University and East-West University participated in the workshop.