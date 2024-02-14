Sundarbans Day: World's largest mangrove forest draws growing number of tourists

The Sundarbans, world's largest mangrove forest, draws nature enthusiasts from around the globe with its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife.

This natural wonder is not only a key tourist attraction but also plays a vital role in running the local economy and works as a buffer against natural calamities.

During the prime visiting months from October to February, visitors have the experience of navigating through the intricate water system of the Sundarbans to explore the unique ecosystem there.

The pleasant weather during this period makes visiting the Sundarbans an ideal destination.

Recent statistics reveal a significant uptick in tourism, with 216,143 visitors, including 2,143 international guests, in the fiscal year 2022-2023, generating Tk 3.94 crore in revenue for the government. This marks a notable increase from previous years.

According to data collected from the local forest office, the number of tourists was 1,89,570 in the fiscal year 2018-2019 and of them, 2,261 came from other countries. The government earned Tk 1.51 crore during this period.

In the fiscal year, 2019-2020, 1,72,979 tourists, including 2,317 foreigners, visited the forest generating a total of Tk 1.87 crore in revenue.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,46,211 tourists came to the Sundarbans in the 2020-21 fiscal year and the government collected Tk 1.57 crore from 1,45,891 local and 320 foreign tourists.

The revenue reached Tk 2.24 crore as a total of 1,55,477 tourists -- 1,54,374 local and 1,103 foreign -- visited the Sundarbans in 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The Sundarbans, recognised for its intricate network of tidal waterways, mudflats, and a sanctuary for the Royal Bengal Tiger, among other rare wildlife, is crucial for the ecological balance and protection of coastal regions.

However, environmentalists warn that human activity poses a threat to its biodiversity, emphasising the need for increased awareness and conservation efforts to ensure the sustainability of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In response to the rising tourist influx, M Nazmul Azam, secretary of the Tours Operator Association of the Sundarbans, calls for enhanced facilities and security measures to ensure a safe and enriching experience for visitors. The construction of the Padma Bridge has further facilitated access to this natural treasure, promising a boost in tourism and conservation opportunities.

Mihir Kumar, forest conservator of the Khulna Forest Region, stressed the importance of the Sundarbans as a vital ecological haven for wildlife, including the iconic Bengal Tiger. The forest's significance extends beyond tourism, contributing to the protection and maintenance of coastal ecosystems and the overall environmental health of Bangladesh.

To foster greater environmental stewardship, the coastal communities celebrate February 14 as "Sundarbans Day".

Initiated in 2001 by the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolan, Khulna University, and numerous environmental organisations, this day aims to raise awareness about the mangrove forest's conservation needs and the impacts of climate change. This annual observance underscores the collective responsibility to safeguard the Sundarbans for future generations.