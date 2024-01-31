Taposh directs BIWTA to reclaim Lalkuthi's riverbank

Conservation
Photo: Collected

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today directed Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) to reclaim Lalkuthi's riverbank.

Following the directive, which came during an inspection of the structure, BIWTA Chairman Commodore Arif Ahmed Mustafa promised to take steps in this regard.

"We have asked the BIWTA to clear the encroachments along the riverbank. I have also discussed the issue with the state minister for shipping and assured financial support to them. We hope to start work soon," said Taposh.

BIWTA Chairman said they will collaborate with DSCC and relevant ministries and come up with a solution.

Originally built as a town hall, Lalkuthi, also known as Northbrook Hall, showcasing a blend of Mughal and European architecture, was named after Lord Northbrook, Viceroy of India (1872-1876). It was inaugurated in 1880 by the then-viceroy Thomas George Baring.

