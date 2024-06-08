Part of Cox’s Bazar now sanctuary for marine species

A part of Cox's Bazar sea beach has been announced as the sanctuary for marine species.

The 2.91 kilometre "Bori Beach", which was inaugurated today, will be off-limits to locals and tourists.

The beach would be hundred percent clean and plastic free and used for research on marine life and the blue economy.

Bangladesh Ocean Research Institute (BORI) will take care of the beach, stretching from Sonarpara to Reju canal under Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

The district administration handed over the authority of the beach to Bori after an event organised to celebrate World Ocean Day.

Ali Hossain, secretary to the Ministry of Science and Technology, inaugurated the beach at Sonarpara area this afternoon.

BORI Director General Professor Touhida Rashid said, "This beach will only be used as a model for research work. We have no conflict with tourism. This beach will be a safe habitat for biodiversity. No one will disturb the marine life here. This beach will be 100% clean and plastic free. BORI will maintain the beach."

Khurshed Alam, secretary of the Marine Affairs Unit of the foreign ministry; Professor Dr Benu Kumar Dey, Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University; Aftab Ali, Chairman of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR); Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police Mahfuzul Islam also participated in the event among others.