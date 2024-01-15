Conservation
Case filed over hill cutting in Cox's Bazar

Photo: Collected

A mobile court yesterday stopped hill cutting in the Kolatoli area of Cox's Bazar Sadar and filed a case against one person responsible for conducting the illegal activity.

According to locals, a hill was being cut down in broad daylight in the Kolatoli area for several days.

Being informed, a mobile court led by the upazila administration conducted a raid in the Saikatpara area this afternoon and stopped the hill cutting, reports our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent.

A vast area of the hill has already been cut down and a case has been filed in this regard against Tour Operators Association of Cox's Bazar (TOAC) Secretary Nurul Kabir Pasha, said Samrat Khisa, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila, who conducted the drive.

The court of Special Magistrate and Senior Judicial Magistrate of Cox's Bazar Environment Court Asad Uddin Md Asif filed a case against Pasha on its own initiative, said sources at Cox's Bazar Department of Environment (DoE).

DoE, police, and Ansar assisted in the raid.

Some hill-cutting materials were seized during the raid and the area was sealed, the UNO added.

