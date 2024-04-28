Sudden Hailstorm in Moulvibazar: Over 100 houses destroyed

Over a hundred houses were completely or partially destroyed in a sudden hailstorm in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar early yesterday.

More than 50 families are currently living under the open sky after their homes were destroyed. The storm also uprooted many trees, while bamboo thickets, electricity poles and power cables were damaged.

Electricity supply remained snapped for more than 15 hours after the storm till it was restored at around 4:00pm yesterday.

Towabur Rahman, a local union parishad member, said, "More than 100 houses of eight villages under Patanushar union and several more in two villages under Shamshernagar union in the upazila sustained significant damages in the storm, leaving many residents homeless."

Kalam Mia, a victim, said, "My house was blown away within minutes in the heavy hailstorm. We are now living under the sky. If we don't get any assistance, we will have to be on the streets."

Patanushar UP chairman Oli Ahmad Khan said, "Many families are in dire need of help. The UNO has been informed in this regard."

Golam Farooq Mir, deputy general manager of Kamalganj zonal office of Moulvibazar Palli Bidyut Samiti, said the storm caused extensive damage to the power transmission lines.

"Several poles were broken, while the wires were torn in many places. Work is going on to restore the electricity system," he added.

Contacted, Zainal Abedin, UNO of Kamalganj upazila, said the UP chairman has been asked to enlist the victims, who will receive support soon.

Mohammad Sadu Mia, district relief and rehabilitation officer, said they are working to prepare a list of victims of the storm.