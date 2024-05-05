Natural disaster
Mother, son die as house collapses during storm

A nine-month pregnant woman and her five-year-old son died as their house collapsed on them during a storm at Hazipara Ghonar Bari in Karimganj upazila of Kishoreganj last night.

The deceased were identified as Rup Tara, 45, wife of Abdul Kaiyum, and her son Taijul.

Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Karimganj Police Station, said the house of Kaiyum collapsed after a big tree fell on it during the storm that swept the district around 11:30pm yesterday, leaving Taijul dead on the spot and Rup Tara injured.

Later, she was taken to Abdul Hamid Medical College Hospital where doctors declared her dead, added the police official.

