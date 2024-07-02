Khagrachari's road link with Dhaka, Ctg snapped for 6hrs after landslide

Khagrachhari's road link with Dhaka and Chattogram was snapped for six hours due to a landslide in Sapahar area of the district's Alutila early this morning.

The landslide, which occurred around 5:00am, caused soil from the hill to block the road in the Sapahar area, disrupting traffic, said Rajesh Barua, station officer of Khagrachari Fire Service.

Traffic was able to resume at 10:45am, he added.

Residents reported that continuous rainfall caused the water level of the Maini river to rise, leading to flooding.

Low-lying areas, including the headquarters area of the Dighinala-Longadu road, are submerged, cutting off road connectivity between Longadu in Rangamati and the rest of the country, Rajesh added.

Merung Bazaar is also submerged. Continuous rain has flooded around 25 villages in Merung and Kobakhali unions of Dighinala.

Additionally, vehicular movement on the Khagrachari-Sajek road was halted as the road in Baghaichhari was submerged. The disruption in road connectivity has caused hardship for residents and tourists.

The roads have been cleared and the situation is normalised now, Rajesh said.