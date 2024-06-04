Flood In Sylhet: Fresh areas inundated after heavy downpour

More than six lakh people stranded in 761 villages

An elderly woman wades through knee-deep water in Teratan area of Sylhet city’s Shahjalal neighbourhood yesterday afternoon. Due to the overflowing of rivers, overnight rains and mountain torrents, many areas in the city have gone under water, affecting at least 15,000 families. Due to the flooding, locals have been facing a shortage of food and clean water. PHOTO: SHEIKH NASIR

The flood situation in Sylhet has further worsened owing to incessant rainfall since early hours of yesterday and the subsequent onrush of water from upstream, resulting in immense public sufferings.

As a result, fresh areas in the district, including a large portion of the city, were inundated yesterday.

The freshly inundated areas in the city include -- Jatarpur, Mendibagh, Jamtala, Taltala, Sheikhghat, Kalapara, Majumdarpara, Laldigihipar, Dargamoholla, Munsipara, Hawapara, Nayorpool, Sonarpara, Baluchar, Mirer Maidan, Police Lines and Sagardighirpar.

With the further deterioration in the flood situation, around six lakh people from 761 villages under 10 upazilas continue to remain marooned, said Sheikh Russel Hasan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Sylhet.

Many roads have been submerged, snapping communications at many places.

Even, the ground floor of the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital has been inundated, said its Director Brig Gen Dr Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan.

Yesterday, Surma was flowing 13cm above the danger level near Sylhet city at 3:00pm, and Kushiyara was flowing 48cm above the danger level at Amalshid point under Zakiganj upazila at 6:00pm, according to the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).

Some 214mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet in 24 hours till last evening at 6:00pm, said Dipak Ranjan Das, executive engineer of the BWDB.

Heavy rain may continue in the Sylhet region for the next few days, said Sylhet Meteorological Office Assistant Meteorologist Shah Mohammad Sajib Hossain.

"If the heavy rains continue, the flood situation will keep worsening, exacerbating the sufferings of the flood-affected people," said Dipak.

"Floodwater has entered my house. The whole area has been inundated," said Mamun Ahmad, a resident of Laladighirpar area of Sylhet city.

"My house has gone under knee-deep water. All the furniture and household items have been submerged," said Sadek Hossain, a resident of Jamtala in the city.

"We were staying on the floor of the hospital's ground floor, as we did not get a bed. We were forced to shift to the balcony of the first floor as the ground floor has been inundated," said Mahbub Alam, an attendee of a patient at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Even, the classes and exams for the medical college were suspended due to the flood, said Principal Shishir Ranjan Chakraborty.