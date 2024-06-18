Flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj worsens

Heavy rains forecast for the next 3 days in region

The flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj has deteriorated due to heavy rains and the onrushing water from upstream. Fresh areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts have been inundated.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said all the major rivers in the two districts were swelling. The Met office forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Sylhet division in the next 72 hours starting this morning.

At 3:00pm today, the Surma was flowing 131cm above the danger mark at Kanaighat upazila point in Sylhet, 25cm above at Sylhet Nagar point, 160cm at Sunamganj's Chhatak upazila point, 64cm at Sunamganj town point, and 3cm at Dirai upazila point.

At the same time, the Kushiara was flowing 39cm over the danger level at Amolshid point in Zakiganj upazila, and 85cm at Fenchuganj upazila point. The Sari-Gowain in Sylhet was flowing 7cm above the danger level at Sarighat in Jaintapur upazila and 30cm at Gowainghat upazila.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir/Star

According to the BWDB, in the last 24 hours till this morning, 333mm rainfall was recorded in Lalakhal of Sylhet, 327mm in Jaflong, 191mm in Kanaighat, 191mm in Zakiganj, 100mm in Sylhet city, 159mm in Laurer Garh in Sunamganj, and 95mm in Sunamganj city and Chhatak upazila.

Besides, 398mm rainfall was recorded in Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, 121mm in Dhubri, and 114mm in Goalpara in Assam of India.

Most of the roads in Companiganj, Gowainghat, and Kanaighat of Sylhet, and in Chhatak, Dowarabazar, Biswambharpur, and Sadar upazilas of Sunamganj have gone under water, disrupting communications.

In Sylhet city, heavy rains and the onrush of water from hills have flooded many areas, including Uposhohor, Machimpur, Bagbari, and Dargah Mahalla. It also causes knee-deep waterlogging in Sunamganj town.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir/Star

According to the Sylhet district administration, 864 villages are flooded, and around 3.71 lakh people are marooned. Around 4,000 people moved to shelter centres opened by the administration.

Considering the situation, the administration has banned travel to all tourist spots, including Bichnakandi, Sadapathar, Jaflong, and Ratargul.

During a recent visit to Companiganj upazila, this correspondent spoke to some flood-hit people who have taken shelter in makeshift huts on Sylhet-Bholaganj highway. They said that they live in the open because no boats were available to reach the shelter centres.

Floodwater also entering Baraikandi power sub-station in Sylhet city.

Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury went to the spot in the afternoon. Officials with the help of army personnel were working so that the station does not get inundated, said Shajlu Laskar, SCC public relations officer.

He added that due to the flood situation, leave of all officers and employees of SCC has been cancelled, and they have been asked to report to the workplace immediately.

Mohammad Rashed Iqubal Chowdhury, deputy commissioner of Sunamganj, said, "Sunamganj town, Chhatak, Dowarabazar, Sadar, and Biswambharpur upazilas in the district are mostly affected. Rescue and relief operations have already started. The flood situation is being monitored."

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russell Hasan said, "Companiganj, Gowainghat, and Kanaighat upazilas of Sylhet are badly hit by flood. Initiatives have been taken to distribute rice and cooked food as relief to the affected areas through the local administration."