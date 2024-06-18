Heavy rainfall likely in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet divisions

Light to moderate rain in Dhaka, Ctg, Barisal divisions

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places over Dhaka, Barishal, and Chattogram divisions tomorrow.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is expected at most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at some places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

Mild heat wave which is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Patuakhali, Bhola, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Rajshahi and Pabna may continue.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. Due to excessive moisture content the discomfort may persist.



Rainfall activity may continue, said the Met office in its outlook for next five days commencing 9:00am today.

The sun will set at 06:48pm today and rise at 5:11am tomorrow in the capital.