Flood causes 50km jam on Dhaka-Ctg highway

People stranded for days now worry about robberies too

The economic lifeline of the country, the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, remains flooded in Feni.

Police and highway officials have reported that the flooding of around five to six kilometres of the highway in Feni's Lalpol area caused a nearly 50km tailback.

Passengers and cargo vehicles have been stranded for days. Those rushing to Feni and Chattogram's Mirsarai to help the flood affected people with relief materials are also facing difficulties.

Many drivers told this correspondent that they have been stuck in Feni for the last three days.

Khairul Islam, Superintendent of Highway Police Cumilla Region, told The Daily Star over phone, "Due to floodwater on the highway, vehicles have remained stranded for the last three days. The tailback on both ends of the highway has crossed 50km. Traffic is very slow.

"Passengers travelling between Dhaka and Chattogram are facing untold sufferings, as they are forced to wade through floodwater for three to four kilometres with their belongings. We are on the ground and are working with other agencies to keep the road open… ," said the police official.

Our correspondent reported from Feni that floodwater was receding in Mahipal, but there was knee-to-waist-deep water between Lalpol and Baraiyarhat. Volunteers were seen setting up camps at various locations along the road and conducting rescue and relief operations in nearby villages.

Feni RHD Sub Assistant Engineer Muhaiminul Sohag said, "Five to six kilometres of the highway in Feni's Lalpol is still submerged, which has completely halted vehicular movement.

"We have received a report that the Lemua Bridge, over the Selonia river, in Feni has been damaged as it was submerged by floodwater."

ROBBERY NEW WORRY

Robbers are a new worry for the flood-affected people, many of whom do not have electricity.

Nighttime robberies have been reported in several areas, including on highways and villages, according to sources.

Posing as flood victims or relief workers, the robbers have been looting locals and relief workers in the flood-affected areas, they said.

Omar Faruk Emon, a resident of Paschim Joyar village in Karerhat union of Mirsarai, said, "People panicked after a group of robbers looted several homes on Friday night. To alert everyone, locals used loudspeakers of mosques."

Incidents of robberies on highways have also been making the rounds on social media since Friday night.

SP Khairul said, "We have heard about several incidents of robberies, but we could not verify them because no one reported the matter to the police. Considering the situation, we have asked local police stations and law enforcement agencies to remain alert. Drivers were also advised to stay vigilant."