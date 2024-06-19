Natural disaster
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jun 19, 2024 05:05 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 07:58 PM

Most Viewed

Natural disaster

Flash floods may hit 3 northern districts: FFWC

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jun 19, 2024 05:05 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 07:58 PM
flood risk in north-eastern Bangladesh
FILE PHOTO: STAR

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bangladesh's north-eastern and northern regions in the next 24 to 48 hours may cause flash floods in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, and Rangpur.

Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of the Bangladesh Water Development Board warned this in its 9:00am bulletin.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Low-lying areas in the Netrokona district could face deteriorating conditions during this period. All major rivers in the north-eastern region may rise in the next 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

Dudhkumar, Teesta, and Dharala rivers in the northern region are expected to rise. Flash floods might affect low-lying areas of Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, and Rangpur districts within 24 to 48 hours, it reads.

The Brahmaputra and Jamuna are rising and may continue to rise for the next 72 hours, potentially reaching the warning level at some points. The Padma is also rising and this trend may continue for the next 48 hours.

Except the Surma, all major rivers in the north-eastern region are also rising, added the bulletin.

Related topic:
flood risk in north-eastern BangladeshHeavy rainfall in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Heavy rainfall takes toll on vegetable growers

8m ago

Heavy rainfall and water from hills deluge Sunamganj

2y ago
A portion of Rangamati-Khagrachhari road caved

Rangamati-Khagrachhari road caves in; heavy vehicles banned

4y ago
Continuous presence of homes on hilltops or hill slopes in Chattogram

Stop risky dwelling on hill slopes ahead of monsoon

1y ago
obaidul qader photo
|রাজনীতি

দুর্ঘটনা বেশি হওয়ার কারণ মোটরসাইকেল ও ইজিবাইক: ওবায়দুল কাদের

বেপরোয়া ড্রাইভিং, মোটরবাইক ও ইজিবাইকের কারণে সারাদেশে দুর্ঘটনা ঘটছে বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন সড়ক পরিবহন ও সেতুমন্ত্রী ওবায়দুল কাদের।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

আক্রান্ত হলে একে অপরের পাশে থাকবে রাশিয়া ও উত্তর কোরিয়া, চুক্তি সই

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification