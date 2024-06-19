Flash floods may hit 3 northern districts: FFWC

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bangladesh's north-eastern and northern regions in the next 24 to 48 hours may cause flash floods in Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, and Rangpur.

Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) of the Bangladesh Water Development Board warned this in its 9:00am bulletin.

Low-lying areas in the Netrokona district could face deteriorating conditions during this period. All major rivers in the north-eastern region may rise in the next 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

Dudhkumar, Teesta, and Dharala rivers in the northern region are expected to rise. Flash floods might affect low-lying areas of Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, and Rangpur districts within 24 to 48 hours, it reads.

The Brahmaputra and Jamuna are rising and may continue to rise for the next 72 hours, potentially reaching the warning level at some points. The Padma is also rising and this trend may continue for the next 48 hours.

Except the Surma, all major rivers in the north-eastern region are also rising, added the bulletin.