Death toll from Kerala landslides rises to 80

Members of rescue teams conduct rescue operation at a landslide site after multiple landslides in the hills in Wayanad, in the southern state of Kerala, India, July 30, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/CK Thanseer

The death toll from landslides caused by heavy rain in four villages of Wayanad district, Kerala in India, has risen to over 80, state Chief Secretary V Venu said.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with more than 80 bodies recovered from the affected areas, he added.

The state revenue minister's office reported that around 116 individuals have been injured and are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in the district, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

In response to the disaster, the Kerala government has declared state mourning on July 30 and 31 to honour the victims of the landslides.