57 killed, many feared trapped in India landslides

Members of rescue teams conduct rescue operation at a landslide site after multiple landslides in the hills in Wayanad, in the southern state of Kerala, India, July 30, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/CK Thanseer

The death toll rose to 57 in the deadly landslides triggered by heavy rains in hilly Wayanad district of India's Kerala today, PTI reported quoting state government sources.

As rescue operators recovered body parts from the rivers and mud in the area, it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of people killed in the tragedy, the sources said.

It is unclear yet whether the remains belong to a single person or multiple individuals, the sources said.

However, several women and children are among the dead.

Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the massive landslides, authorities said.

Hundreds of people are feared to be trapped but the authorities have not confirmed the same, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

The officials said that there was a possibility that fatalities will increase as many people are feared to be trapped under the debris or washed away in local rivers.

The disaster struck around 3:00am, catching the sleeping victims off-guard.

Backed by army helicopters and naval personnel, disaster management and rescue personnel raced against time to pull out survivors.

Wayanad district collector Meghasree DR said the latest toll stood at 45.

She said 36 deaths have been reported from Chooramala village alone and nine bodies swept away by Chaliyar river were recovered in Malappuram.

The bodies of the deceased are being taken to various hospital morgues for identification and autopsy.

Of those killed, four people, including a child, died in Chooralmala town of the district. A one-year-old child of a family from Nepal died in Thondernad village, according to the Wayanad district authorities.

Hundreds are feared to be trapped in the landslides, but officials have not confirmed this as yet.

Chooramala, Mundakkai, Attamala, and Noolpuzha are four villages worst hit and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.

The landslides left a trail of destruction, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen, and trees uprooted, hampering rescue operations.

Frantic phone calls made by people desperately pleading for help after being trapped under destroyed houses and piles of debris highlighted the intensity of the deadly landslide.

TV aired heart-wrenching phone conversations of several people crying and pleading to be rescued as they were either trapped in their houses or had no way to travel due to washed-away bridges and flooded roads.

In one such conversation, a woman, apparently a native of Chooralmala town, was heard crying aloud, saying someone in her house was trapped under marsh and debris and they could not pull her out.

"Someone, please come and help us. We have lost our house. We don't know whether Nausheen (apparently a family member) is alive. She is trapped in the marsh. Her mouth is full of marsh and sand. Our house is in the town itself," the woman said.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan said that over 70 people who were injured in the landslides have been admitted to various hospitals.

A Defence PRO said that a team of 43 personnel, led by the Second-in-Command from the 122 Infantry Battalion of Territorial Army has been mobilized to bolster rescue efforts.

The team, comprising a Medical Officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 40 soldiers, is equipped to provide critical assistance in the affected area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the incident and said he spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre to the state.

"Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured.

"Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there," Modi said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

The Collector also informed that the shutter of Banasura Sagar dam, on the Karamanthodu river, was opened and warned those living downstream and in low-lying areas to be cautious.

Earlier, in a video message, UDF MLA T Siddique said district authorities were drawing up plans to airlift people from Mundakkai area.

"Currently, we have no complete information about those missing and dead in the landslides. Many areas have been cut off. NDRF personnel are trying to reach those places," he said.