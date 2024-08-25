Cumilla EPZ declares holiday for 2 days due to flooding

Cumilla Export Processing Zone (EPZ) have declared general holyday for two days from today (Sunday) as the flood situation in Cumilla deteriorated.

Abdullah Al Mahabub, executive director of Cumilla EPZ, confirmed it to our local correspondent.

"As the rain water submerged Cumilla EPZ area, the workers demanded the factories at the EPZ to be closed. Many workers didn't join work today (Saturday). So, rest of the workers demanded for general holidays," he said.

The decision was taken in a meeting between the factory authorities and Cumilla EPZ authority, said Mahabub.

All factories under Cumilla EPZ will remain closed for two days ( Sunday & Monday), he said.

According to sources, 35,000 people work in 49 companies in the EPZ.