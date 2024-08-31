Bangladesh to seek timely flood forecasts from upstream countries: Adviser Rizwana

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Water Resources, today said all necessary information would be sought from upstream countries, including China, India, Nepal, and Bhutan, to provide timely forecasts for sudden and severe floods.

"Discussions and communications with these countries will be strengthened to ensure this. Efforts will also be made to provide timely flood forecasts to the public in simple language," she said.

The adviser made these remarks while presiding over a review meeting of the activities of departments under the Ministry of Water Resources, held at the conference room of Pani Bhaban in the capital today.

The adviser mentioned that public hearings would be conducted in Feni and Cumilla areas over recent floods and future actions will be taken based on public feedback.

She said that all obstacles to ensuring the natural flow of rivers must be removed.

The adviser also directed the relevant authorities to take action against all illegal encroachments, including fish enclosures in the Feni River.

Rizwana further emphasised the need to prevent crop damage in the Haor regions due to dam breaks.

She instructed that approval from the Department of Environment and the Department of Haor and Wetlands Development must be obtained before constructing any infrastructure in the Haor areas. Additionally, all pumps under the Ganges-Kobadak Irrigation Project must be activated, and groundwater extraction in the project area must be halted.

The meeting was attended by Nazmul Ahsan, secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, heads of departments under the ministry, and relevant officials.

The meeting included detailed discussions on the activities of the Joint River Commission, the flood control forecasting system of the Bangladesh Water Development Board, the progress of activities in Haor areas, and the rehabilitation project under the Ganges-Kobadak Irrigation Project.

The adviser stressed the importance of proper implementation of these projects.