'Zero Se Restart’ offers BTS of ‘12th Fail’, releasing this July

Renowned director, producer, and screenwriter Vidhu Vinod Chopra, fresh off the success of his directorial venture "12th Fail", has unveiled a new project, "Zero Se Restart". This film will take audiences behind the scenes of the blockbuster "12th Fail", featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar.

The movie will highlight the filmmaking process and the actors' performances. It will be produced by Vinod Chopra Films and is scheduled for a global release on July 19.

"Zero Se Restart" will mark a unique occasion in Indian cinema as it becomes a full-length feature film focused on the creation of a project, offering audiences a rare look behind the scenes.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra discussed "Zero Se Restart", stating, "The film chronicles the evolution of '12th Fail' from its initial concept through various challenges, including initial doubts about the project and recommendations against its theatrical release. It's a story of overcoming skepticism and adversity."

Chopra further emphasised, "This film isn't a tutorial on filmmaking, but rather a fun and wild recount of how everything came together. Given the tremendous love and support '12th Fail' received, it seemed only fitting to share this story with the audience."