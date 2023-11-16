Yash Rohan to share screen with a pet dog in ‘Hatbodol’

Chorki's Original series, "Procholito", promised to unravel intriguing tales tied to popular sayings and mysterious stories prevalent in society. For the last drama of the series, "Hatbodol", popular actor Yash Rohan is going to share the screen with a pet dog.

Viewers will be able to stream the 18-minute drama, directed by Md Abid Mallick, at 8 pm today, confirmed Redoan Rony, the chief executive officer of Chorki.

The eerie premise of "Hatbodol" revolves around an architecture student, portrayed by popular actor Yash Rohan, who agonises over his possibly deceased pet, a dog, and how he tries to handle his grief by wanting to adopt another dog.

"The series is based on the horror genre, and the viewers will be able to experience unique and thrilling twists throughout its run-time," said director Abid Mallick.

"As an animal lover myself, this was really special for me. I shared the screen with a nice dog, so I tried to be his friend first by spending enough time with him before shooting. The shooting experience was great!" shared Yash, one of the lead actors in the anthology series.

"The story was very interesting to me, as I used to hear such stories from my mother in childhood. I think audiences, especially animal lovers, will be able to relate to the story and enjoy the drama," added Yash.

In a move to add Halloween-based entertainment this year, Chorki released "Procholito". The series is in the thrilling horror genre, comprising five plots. Starting on October 19, the streaming service dropped one new episode every Thursday.

Redoan Rony remarked, "Chorki has always presented diverse and unique content to the audience. After the success of 'Pett Kata Shaw', we decided to release five new intriguing stories ranging from mystery to the supernatural, adding to the diversity of our content. I believe the audience will thoroughly enjoy this series."

The anthology of the horror series dropped four different stories, titled "Baewarish", "Calling Bell", "Belai", "Ringtone," and "Hatbodol". The anthology series features actors like Yash Rohan, Mostafa Monwar, Sadia Ayman, Baizid Haque Joarder, and Abdullah Al Sentu, amongst others.