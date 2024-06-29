We've initiated efforts to broaden the animation film industry: ICT minister

State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak of Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology has stated that the global animation industry market will reach approximately USD 600 billion by 2030. To harness the talents of the nation's youth in this burgeoning sector, he announced the launch of the Future Animators and Creative Economy (Face of Smart Bangladesh) project. This initiative aims to empower talented youth to make substantial contributions to this growing field.

State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak made this announcement last Thursday, June 27, while attending the premiere of "Khoka", an animated film depicting the childhood and adolescence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at the Bangabandhu Military Museum Star Cineplex. This morning, he participated in the screening to share his experience with street children and students firsthand.

The Department of Information and Communication Technology's 'Skill Development in Mobile Games and Applications' project brought together an 11-episode series, transforming it into a 96-minute animation film. It is touted as Bangladesh's longest animated feature film to date by its makers.

Following his experience with the animation series, State Minister Zunaid Ahmed remarked on how Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, bestowed the gift of an independent and sovereign Bangladesh, while also laying the foundations for a modern and developed Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal). "In the animation category, we have brought Bangabandhu's vibrant youth and challenging student life to life on screen," Palak added.

Photo: Collected

He mentioned that within the mobile game and application project, approximately 28,000 mobile apps and game developers have been created. Furthermore, mobile apps and gaming labs have been established in 32 universities and polytechnic institutes across the country, along with app-game testing centres in eight universities. Additionally, the cutting-edge Sheikh Russell Animation Studio has been inaugurated at Dhaka University.

The state minister also announced that, under this project, two animated movies titled "Song of Jhinuk" and "The Struggle" will be produced. These films aim to highlight the challenging history of Bangladesh and the efforts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to raise awareness about environmental and climate issues, in collaboration with France.

The animated series is expected to significantly inspire the public and the younger generation to embrace humanitarian and patriotic values. Viewers of all ages will have the opportunity to learn about the childhood of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through animation created by local animators.

The series, directed by Sohel Mohammad Rana of ProLancer Studio, was overseen by Mohammad Anwar Hossain, the project director of the 'Mobile Games and Applications Skills Development' initiative. ME Chowdhury Shamim acted as the producer, with Sheikh Alidur Rahman Hera and Dilara Afroz Khan Rupa serving as executive producers.

The dialogues for this series were written by esteemed Bangla Academy award-winning playwrights and theatre figures, including Masum Reza, Ratan Siddique, Ahmed Saad Rizvi, Shiekh Sadi, and Mithun Hasan, among others. Rafiqul Selim handled voice direction, while Jawad Mahmud served as the lead character designer.

The series was developed by Team Associate, Mars Solutions, Magic Image, and ProLancer Studios.