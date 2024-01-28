Veteran Indian actress Sreela Majumdar no more

Sreela Majumdar, a beloved actor renowned for her work with significant filmmakers like Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, and Prakash Jha, passed away at her residence in Kolkata on Saturday, as confirmed by her family. Battling cancer for the past three years, Sreela Majumdar, aged 65, is survived by her husband and son.

Expressing condolences on her passing yesterday, India West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Sreela was a formidable actor who portrayed exceptional roles in numerous significant Indian films. Banerjee stated, "It is a substantial loss for the Bengal film industry, and we will miss her stellar presence. My heartfelt condolences to her family."

Majumdar earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of characters in Mrinal Sen's films, including "Ekdin Pratidin" (And Quiet Rolls the Dawn, 1980), "Kharij" (The Case is Closed, 1982), and "Akaler Sandhane" (In Search of Famine, 1981).

She played pivotal roles in Shyam Benegal's "Mandi" (Market Place, 1983), Prakash Jha's "Damul" (Bonded Until Death, 1985), and Utpalendu Chakraborty's "Chokh" (Eye,1983).