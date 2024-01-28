TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jan 28, 2024 11:51 AM
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 12:02 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Veteran Indian actress Sreela Majumdar no more

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jan 28, 2024 11:51 AM Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 12:02 PM
Veteran Indian actress Sreela Majumdar no more
Photo: Collected

Sreela Majumdar, a beloved actor renowned for her work with significant filmmakers like Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, and Prakash Jha, passed away at her residence in Kolkata on Saturday, as confirmed by her family. Battling cancer for the past three years, Sreela Majumdar, aged 65, is survived by her husband and son.

Expressing condolences on her passing yesterday, India West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Sreela was a formidable actor who portrayed exceptional roles in numerous significant Indian films. Banerjee stated, "It is a substantial loss for the Bengal film industry, and we will miss her stellar presence. My heartfelt condolences to her family."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Majumdar earned critical acclaim for her portrayal of characters in Mrinal Sen's films, including "Ekdin Pratidin" (And Quiet Rolls the Dawn, 1980), "Kharij" (The Case is Closed, 1982), and "Akaler Sandhane" (In Search of Famine, 1981).

‘Chalchitra Ekhon’ takes centre stage at Dhaka Int’l Film Festival
Read more

‘Chalchitra Ekhon’ takes centre stage at Dhaka Int’l Film Festival

She played pivotal roles in Shyam Benegal's "Mandi" (Market Place, 1983), Prakash Jha's "Damul" (Bonded Until Death, 1985), and Utpalendu Chakraborty's "Chokh" (Eye,1983).

Related topic:
Sreela MajumdarCancer
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Navratilova reveals she is 'cancer-free' after double diagnosis

I don’t have cancer anymore: Bassbaba Sumon

I don’t have cancer anymore: Bassbaba Sumon

5d ago
Hepatitis B virus

Hepatitis B During Pregnancy: Newborns at risk of liver cirrhosis, cancer

sugar drinks causing cancer

Study finds possible link between sugary drinks and cancer

Rawnak Hasan aides co-artiste battling with cancer

Rawnak Hasan aides co-artiste battling with cancer

|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘন মামলায় জামিন পেলেন ড. ইউনূস

সকালে রায়ের বিরুদ্ধে ট্রাইব্যুনালে আপিল করা হয়

৫০ মিনিট আগে
|আবহাওয়া

আজ তেঁতুলিয়ায় মৌসুমের সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা ৫ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification