Versatile actor Mir Sabbir reflects on 25-year career

Renowned actor Mir Sabbir has been gracing the screens for 25 years, garnering immense popularity throughout his illustrious career. Apart from acting, he has also ventured into directing all while establishing himself as a multifaceted artiste in the industry. Amidst the varied pool of his achievements, the National Film Awards accolade can be said to have cemented Sabbir as one of the top stars in our entertainment realm.

Ahead of this Eid-ul-Fitr, Sabbir is set to direct two dramas, adding to his repertoire of works. Additionally, viewers can expect to witness his talent through other directors' projects during this festive season.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

In an interview with The Daily Star, Sabbir reflected on his journey in the industry.

What according to you, have you achieved in your 25-year acting career?

I have achieved a lot in my acting career over these 25 years. I have acted in countless dramas and received immense love from the audience. I continue to receive love and appreciation wherever I go. Whether it's on stage, on screen, on a boat, or even on a plane, I am surrounded by people's affection. People love and respect me. I do not know what it would be like to be in another profession. These 25 years have been a huge achievement for me. Besides, in my career, I have had the opportunity to meet many talented writers and artistes, which has further enriched my artistic life.

How do you cope with the competition in the industry?

There is no end to competition in life. The competition is ongoing. I am a professional actor. I have not done anything other than acting and directing so I have not created other opportunities. I have given my all to acting. A professional actor remains unaffected by competition until his last breath. The toil ought to remain endless for those who want to be remembered for good work.

You have also received a national film award as a film actor. Can you tell us about that?

That is undoubtedly a major achievement in my life. I directed a film called "Rat Jaga Ful", in which I also performed. The film received extensive praise both nationally and internationally, and it was for this film that I received the National Film Award.

How do you see the competition in the industry at this time?

Now, competition is not between dramas, it's rather between drama and time. To be more precise, our competition is regarding the demands made due to time. There was a time when we used to sit in front of the television waiting for dramas or shows. We had to wait for BTV dramas or programmes, however, now there are many TV channels. Besides, there is also YouTube where dramas are also becoming increasingly popular.

You have portrayed diverse characters in numerous dramas. What do you seek now?

I want to portray characters according to age and experience. I want stories and characters that will challenge me. I don't want to do all kinds of work as in, I don't want to do dramas just for the sake of views. I also want views but through good works. I want to be remembered for the characters I portray for a long time. That's why I've become more selective about the characters I portray.

What are your plans for this Eid?

I will be directing two dramas for this Eid. I have already directed one, and I will begin working on the other. Viewers will get to see me in one drama, while I will be working behind the scenes for others. I am also working on a drama directed by Hanif Sanket for this Eid. However, compared to previous Eids, I have considerably reduced my involvement in dramas this year.