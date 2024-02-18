Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal announce pregnancy with cute picture

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have shared the news of expecting a baby via Instagram. The actor is eagerly preparing to embrace parenthood with Natasha, and the couple expressed their excitement about this new chapter in their lives.

Captioning the photo, Varun shared, "We are pregnant! Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength."

Since then, heartfelt congratulations have been pouring in from fans, friends, and well-wishers on social media. Karan Johar expressed his joy with a comment, "Love you both!!!!!!! So happy for you and the family!!!! Welcome to the best feeling in the world." Bhumi Pednekar congratulated them with a simple "Congratulations," while Arjun Kapoor playfully added, "Daddy & Mommy number 1."

Varun and Natasha tied the knot three years ago, sealing their union since being childhood sweethearts who first fell in love at a music concert. Initially keeping their relationship private, they eventually made it official on Instagram.

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Varun opened up about their journey, emphasising Natasha's unwavering support for his dreams. He highlighted the strong nature of their partnership, expressing his commitment to standing by her dreams and ambitions as well.

The actor's last appearance was in director Nitesh Tiwari's "Bawaal", which premiered on Amazon Prime. Varun will be next seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series "Citadel", where he will be starring alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.