TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:43 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:55 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

V calls Jackie Chan ‘best friend’, BTS army goes wild

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:43 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:55 PM
V calls Jackie Chan ‘best friend’, BTS army goes wild
Photo: Collected

BTS member V pleasantly surprised fans with an unexpected collaboration alongside the legendary Jackie Chan, a screen partnership that took everyone by surprise.

Actor Jackie Chan and BTS' V recently joined forces for a SimInvest advertisement in Indonesia. The 63-second clip captures them seated in an upscale restaurant, showcasing V's dance moves and Jackie imparting some kung-fu wisdom. In a delightful twist, V affectionately introduces Jackie as his "limitless best friend."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The ad kicks off with Jackie reaching out to V, saying, "Hey, it's been a while." V delves into a conversation about freedom, leading to a scene where they share a table at a restaurant. The dynamic duo engages in a dance, with V even imparting some sleek moves to the action star. The official synopsis declares, "The eagerly anticipated moment has arrived at last!"

The BTS army couldn't contain their excitement, flooding the video's comments section with expressions of astonishment. A fan exclaimed, "V and Jackie Chan – the ultimate collaboration of 2024!" Another chimed in, "Jackie Chan and V make a marvelous combination... thrilled to see our childhood hero back!"

Currently in military service, V, like all South Korean men, shared that he now weighs 72.5 kg, a notable increase from his pre-enlistment weight of 62 kg. 

Bangladeshi BTS army special surprise for BTS V's birthday
Read more

Bangladeshi army celebrates BTS V’s birthday

The entire BTS lineup, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, and Jimin, is fulfilling their military duties. Before embarking on this chapter, each member released solo albums. The highly anticipated reunion of the group is scheduled for 2025.

 

Related topic:
BTS VJackie Chan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jackie Chan: A maestro of comedy-action

Bangladeshi BTS army special surprise for BTS V's birthday

Bangladeshi army celebrates BTS V’s birthday

Taehyung’s ‘Layover’ mesmerises in whimsically rhythmic waves

BTS V and Jungkook top the Google search list 2022

BTS V and Jungkook top the Google search list 2022

Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan to feature in new 'Karate Kid' movie

|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

‘এত মানুষের মৃত্যুর জন্য অব্যবস্থাপনাই দায়ী’

রাজধানীর বেইলি রোডের গ্রিন কোজি কটেজে অগ্নিকাণ্ডে প্রাণ হারানো কুমিল্লার পাঁচ জনের দাফন সম্পন্ন হয়েছে। গতকাল শুক্রবার তাদের দাফন করা হয়। 

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

উন্নয়নশীল দেশ হওয়ার পরও ৩ বছর শুল্ক সুবিধা পাবে বাংলাদেশ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification