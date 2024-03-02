V calls Jackie Chan ‘best friend’, BTS army goes wild

BTS member V pleasantly surprised fans with an unexpected collaboration alongside the legendary Jackie Chan, a screen partnership that took everyone by surprise.

Actor Jackie Chan and BTS' V recently joined forces for a SimInvest advertisement in Indonesia. The 63-second clip captures them seated in an upscale restaurant, showcasing V's dance moves and Jackie imparting some kung-fu wisdom. In a delightful twist, V affectionately introduces Jackie as his "limitless best friend."

The ad kicks off with Jackie reaching out to V, saying, "Hey, it's been a while." V delves into a conversation about freedom, leading to a scene where they share a table at a restaurant. The dynamic duo engages in a dance, with V even imparting some sleek moves to the action star. The official synopsis declares, "The eagerly anticipated moment has arrived at last!"

The BTS army couldn't contain their excitement, flooding the video's comments section with expressions of astonishment. A fan exclaimed, "V and Jackie Chan – the ultimate collaboration of 2024!" Another chimed in, "Jackie Chan and V make a marvelous combination... thrilled to see our childhood hero back!"

Currently in military service, V, like all South Korean men, shared that he now weighs 72.5 kg, a notable increase from his pre-enlistment weight of 62 kg.

The entire BTS lineup, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, and Jimin, is fulfilling their military duties. Before embarking on this chapter, each member released solo albums. The highly anticipated reunion of the group is scheduled for 2025.