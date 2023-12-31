BTS' V and UMI's ‘wherever u r’ sweeps global iTunes chart

BTS member V's recent musical collaboration with American singer UMI, titled "wherever u r," was released on his 28th birthday, yesterday (December 30). Meanwhile, the song has taken the global music scene by storm.

This heartfelt melody seamlessly combines soulful vibes with dazzling pop elements, transcending borders and language barriers. The track has swiftly climbed to the peak of the worldwide iTunes chart, uniting listeners around the globe.

While all seven members of the South Korean boy band fulfill their military service, they've thoughtfully left a rich collection of work for their fans to enjoy in their absence. On December 26, BIGHIT MUSIC shared an update on V's upcoming project. The music video was first unveiled at a station head party on Spotify and Apple Music before making its official debut on YouTube.

V and UMI's "wherever u r" saw impressive success in its initial 24 hours. The single swiftly claimed the number one position on the iTunes Top Songs charts in over 89 countries, dominating key markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. This achievement not only underscores its broad appeal but also signifies UMI's debut at the top of iTunes.

After the song's debut, the American singer took to her social media to share her thoughts on collaborating with Taehyung and delved into the meaning of the song. She expressed, "It's a track that a loved one sends to people in different times and places, serving as a reminder that love is a frequency felt irrespective of distance."