‘Ural’ celebrates Friendship Day with buy-one-get-one ticket offer

In celebration of Friendship Day, young filmmaker Zobaydul Rahman's debut feature "Ural" premiered last Friday across three major cinema halls in Dhaka — Star Cineplex, Blockbuster Cinemas, and Lion Cinemas.

Featuring a cast of fresh faces, "Ural" is not just a story of friendship; it delves into themes of trust, power, injustice, and youth-led resistance against impunity.

To mark the occasion, a special offer is being rolled out for audiences: buy one ticket and get another absolutely free. This buy-one-get-one deal, only available at Blockbuster Cinemas, will run through August 4, making it easier for friends to enjoy the film together.

"Ural", produced by Sharif Siraj, stars Mahafuz Munna, Sohel Tawfiq, Shanto Chandra Sutradhar, Kabyakotha, KM Abdur Razzak, Korobi Dash, Roshen Sharif, and Mir Sarowar Ali, most of whom have debuted through the film.

Behind the scenes, Ibad Aleem handled cinematography, Rafi Al Amin led production design, Ashiqur Rahman took charge of editing, and Khayyam Sanu Sandhi composed the music. The film is distributed by Abhi Kathachitra under the banner of Jatra Party.