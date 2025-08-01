‘Ural’ hits theatres today

"Ural", the debut feature by Zobaydur Rahman, releases today across Star Cineplex, Blockbuster Cinemas, and Lion Cinemas in Dhaka. Marking World Friendship Day on August 3, the film celebrates the bonds between youth, with a story that weaves together camaraderie, rebellion, love, and resistance against injustice.

The inspiration for "Ural" dates back eight years, when writer Samrat Pramanik first shared the story with Zobaydur, then an assistant director. When the filmmaker finally decided to pursue his directorial debut, that very narrative resurfaced in his mind. A tea-stall conversation with Samrat revived the idea, and the project took flight from there.

Instead of seeking backing from professional producers, Zobaydur and a group of close friends independently financed and produced the film. "This is my first directorial venture—I'd never worked on a film before. I turned to my friends for support, and together with Sharif Siraj, Samrat Pramanik, Zahirul Islam and others, we started this journey," said Zobaidur. Asked why they believed in the project, he said, "It was the story that moved them."

Principal photography began on August 1, 2023, and two years later to the date, the film opens in theatres. On choosing a multiplex-only release to start, the director explained, "We want audiences to have a good experience in terms of projection and sound. That's why we're starting with multiplexes. If the response is positive, we'll expand to single screens."

Ural revolves around a group of young people navigating friendship, desire, trust, betrayal, power struggles, and the fight against impunity. "Very few Bangladeshi films focus on friendship. This film is made with and for young people who want to soar. What better time to release it than Friendship Day?" said Zobaydur.

The film stars Mahafuz Munna, Sohel Toufiq, Shanto Chandra Sutradhar, Kabyakatha, KM Abdur Razzak, Korobi Dash, Roshen Sharif, and Mir Sarwar Ali—many of whom are new faces. "The story demanded fresh talent," explained the filmmaker. "And frankly, working with star actors would have been a challenge for us."

Mahafuz Munna plays the lead role of Moti, marking his first major appearance in cinema. He previously acted as a child artiste in Ekattorer Khudiram, and appeared in web series such as Taqdeer, Kaiser, and Virus. Sohel Toufiq plays Ronju, and said of the experience, "I gave it everything. It didn't feel like acting—I felt like I became the character." His earlier credits include Karagar, Mayashalik, and Mashrafe Junior.

Kabyakatha, who plays Kumkum, is a dancer and actress from Chattogram trained under Munmun Ahmed. Her real-life mother Korobi Dash portrays her on-screen mother. "It was surreal to act alongside my mother," she shared. "It was a beautiful experience."

"We gave it everything we had. There was no lack of sincerity in the process," said Zobaydur. "I believe audiences will not be disappointed."

The film's cinematography is by Ebad Aleem, with art direction by Rafi Al Amin. Editing is done by Ashiqur Rahman, and music composed by Khaiyyam Sanu Sandhi. Ural is being distributed by Abhi Kothachitra under the banner of Jatra Party.