Two hits, several misses in 2024’s OTT world 

In early 2024, local OTT platforms saw the emergence of several noteworthy productions, marking a shift in entertainment consumption trends. Viewers prefer the flexibility these platforms offer, allowing them to choose content according to their preferences without any constraints. If a particular content doesn't resonate, viewers swiftly move on to explore other options. Conversely, if they find something they enjoy, they readily subscribe to the platform to access it.

Gone are the days when audiences were limited to cinema halls for new movie releases. OTT platforms have opened up avenues for promising web films that have succeeded in capturing audience attention.

The first two months of 2024 have witnessed a flurry of releases on local OTT platforms. Notable amongst these productions is "Tikit', a Chorki web-series directed by Vicky Zahed, based on a story by writer Mohammad Nazim Uddin. Despite featuring popular actors like Siam Ahmed, and Safa Kabir, alongside Manoj Pramanik, Abdullah Al Sentu and AK Azad Setu, the series failed to engage the audience.

Similarly, another Vicky Zahed directorial project, "Ararat", which premiered on Binge on Valentine's Day, failed to generate significant anticipation despite featuring Mehazabien Chowdhury in a central role. The series also features Azizul Hakim, Bijori Barkatullah, Rosy Siddique, and Shamol Mawla.

Two years ago, discussions were rife about the web-series "Shaaticup", directed by Mohammad Touqir Islam. In January this year, a new crime thriller by the director, titled "Sinpaat", was released on Chorki.

While the seven-episode dark crime thriller received praise, it failed to create substantial buzz. However, actors Sohel Sheikh, Mohammad Rifat Bin Manik, Jinnat Ara, and Shibli Noman received appreciation for their performances. Additionally, notable performances were delivered by Pranab Ghosh, Tanjina Rahman Tasnim, and Raju Ahmed, amongst others.

However, in the past two months, audiences have particularly favoured two productions, with others failing to generate substantial discussion. One such production is "Oshomoy". Directed by Kajal Arefin Ome, the web-film sparked significant discussion upon its release on January 18. Featuring versatile actors, including Tasnia Farin, Tariq Anam Khan, Monira Mithu, Iresh Zaker, Sharaf Ahmed Jibon, Runa Khan, Intekhab Dinar, Shahed Ali, Shashwat Datta, Shimul Sharma, Lamima Lam, Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed, and Ziaul Hoque Polash, the film garnered widespread attention.

Another notable release was "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya", starring Pritom Hasan and Tasnia Farin. Directed by Shihab Shaheen, the web-film is a part of the anthology film series "Ministry of Love". Upon its premiere on Chorki on February 22, social media has been flooded with reels and screengrabs of the romantic drama, featuring fresh on-screen chemistry between Farin and Pritom.

The story of "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya" explores the intricacies of long-distance relationships and how an embrace can dissolve the anguish within hearts. The younger generation could easily identify themselves with Farhan and Sharmin, the film's lead characters. The film also featured commendable performances by Rupanty Akid, Samapti Mashuk, Khalilur Rahman Kaderi, Shubhajit Bhowmik, and Shahin Shahnewaz, amongst others. According to the director, the audience perceived its finale as one of the 'greatest climaxes' in Bangladeshi cinematic projects.