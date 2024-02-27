'Tumlu' brings about an alien on Duronto TV

The story of Sara and her two brothers, Bilu and Bipu's lives takes a bizarre turn when they encounter an alien named Tumlu. Despite being 4,211 years old according to Earth's standards, Tumlu struggles in class as per the rules of his home planet.

At his school on that planet, magic is taught, but Tumlu proves to be a terrible student. He doesn't attend classes properly, neglects homework, and performs poorly in exams. One day, after reciting some wrong spells in class, Tumlu accidentally lands on Earth.

On Earth, Tumlu befriends Sara and her two brothers, Bilu and Bipu. Gradually, he becomes a part of their family. Due to Tumlu's mischievous magic, various funny incidents occur.

Meanwhile, in Dhaka, incidents of kidnapping of little children across different locations keep escalating. When the kidnappers attempt to capture the children from Sara's house, they face various challenges because Tumlu constantly tries to protect the three from being harmed using magic.

This storyline forms the basis of the TV drama series "Tumlu" airing on Duronto TV. The series is written by Mohammad Saifullah Riyad and directed by Mostak Ahmed Titu and Jamal Hossain Abir. Child artistes include Shahparan Rudra, Nazah Alaina, Jawad Hasan Khan, Abrar Hossain Khan, Joyet Kalyan, Tauqif Sadman Turjo, Nushaba, and others who play key roles in the drama.

The drama will be broadcast on Duronto TV every day at 1pm and 8pm from February 27, 2024.