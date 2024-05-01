What to watch on TV today

International Labour Day today (May 1) commemorates the rights of labourers worldwide. To mark this occasion, a special discussion programme will delve into the significance of Labor Day and its impact on Bangladesh, amongst other topics. Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolan, will serve as the guest speaker. Hosted by Nuzhat Sowm and produced by Abu Hanif, this special episode of the programme "Din Protidin" is scheduled to air on Banglavision today at 8:30am.

On the other hand, Duronto TV is hosting a special dance show titled "Nongor Tolo Tolo". Dancers from Nandan Kala Kendra will be showcasing their talents with mass music under the choreography of MR Wasek. The dancers include Puspita, Arpita, Imi, Piu, Ira, Arjan, Mahmuda, Shrestha, Labiba, Silva, Sadia, Sijan, Sifat, Samodeep, Rimi, Sinthi, and Tandra. Directed by Partha Pratim Halder, the show will be broadcast today at 12pm.

Banglavision will additionally be celebrating the day with a special programme called "Kathfata Rod Sheke Chamra". This programme aims to commemorate the day and shed light on the importance of labour rights. Jatiya Sramik League President Noor Kutub Alam Mannan and Garment Workers Trade Union Centre (GWTUC) President Joly Talukder will appear as guests here. The panellists will discuss the significance of International Workers' Day and its relevance in Bangladesh. They will delve into topics such as fair demands, proper recognition, and the rights of workers.

Recited and hosted by Shakila Matin Mridula and produced by Rafiqul Islam Farooqui, "Kathfata Rod Sheke Chamra" will be aired today at 5:10pm.