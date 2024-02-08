TV & Film
Tom Holland returns to stage as Romeo after brief break

Photo: Collected

Hollywood sensation Tom Holland is set to make a triumphant return to the stage by taking on the iconic role of Romeo in Shakespeare's timeless classic "Romeo & Juliet" in London's prestigious West End later this year.

The announcement of Holland's casting came through his Instagram account, where he shared his excitement about the upcoming production at the Duke of York's Theatre. This marks a significant comeback for the "Spiderman" star, who took a break from acting last year to focus on his mental health.

The production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, promises a fresh and vibrant interpretation of Shakespeare's masterpiece, with Holland leading the ensemble cast as Romeo. Details about the rest of the cast are yet to be revealed.

This project will be Holland's first acting project since he announced his break in June last year. His decision to prioritise his mental well-being came after his involvement in the emotionally challenging AppleTV+ miniseries "The Crowded Room".

Based on Daniel Keyes' novel "The Minds of Billy Milligan", the series dives into the complexities of mental health, following a young man's arrest for a shocking crime and the ensuing investigation. Holland described the experience as both rewarding and taxing, admitting that the production "broke" him emotionally.

 

