Tom Holland and Zendaya consider future as married couple

After years of dating, Tom Holland and Zendaya, two of Hollywood's brightest young stars, are reportedly discussing marriage, signalling a deeper commitment in their relationship.

According to a close source, the couple, who first met on the set of their Spider-Man films and have since been together, are contemplating tying the knot.

"There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality," the source revealed to PEOPLE magazine.

Both actors, aged 27, have risen to significant fame through their individual projects and their shared on-screen chemistry in the Spider-Man trilogy. Despite the public's intense interest in their relationship, they have chosen to keep details of their personal lives away from the limelight.

"They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part," the source shared, emphasising the couple's preference for privacy. The source added that dealing with the public scrutiny has "never been easy or comfortable for either of them."

Currently, both Zendaya and Holland are busy with their respective careers. Zendaya's new movie, "Challengers", is set to premiere this weekend, while Holland is preparing for his role in "Romeo and Juliet" on London's prestigious West End, which begins in May.

Representatives for both actors were unavailable for immediate comment when approached by the media.

In a recent cover story for Vogue, Zendaya opened up about their relationship and Holland's rapid rise to fame following the 2017 release of "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

"We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight," the former Disney Channel star reflected. "One day, you're a kid and you're at the pub with your friends, and then the next day, you're Spider-Man."

Zendaya also expressed admiration for Holland's handling of his newfound fame. "I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him," she noted. But he handled it really beautifully."

As Holland and Zendaya continue to balance their demanding careers with their personal lives, fans and the public alike are keen to see what the future holds for this beloved couple.

