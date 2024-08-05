Three years ago, my freedom was taken on this day: Pori Moni

"How my independence was taken away on this day three years ago, mother nature takes its revenge." Actress Pori Moni wrote this post on her Facebook, soon after the news of Sheikh Hasina's resignation was announced nationwide.

On August 4, 2021, Pori Moni was arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion, where she was allegedly charged with keeping illegal liquor and drugs, which were found during a raid on her residence.

It is to be noted that after she was jailed, the Dhaka court granted her two-day remand on August 10, in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

During the quota reform protest by the students, Pori Moni expressed her grief over the attack on the female students.

Later on, she showed her concern over attacks on police stations, and several places across the country. "We want peace—no more looting, attacking police stations, or revenge. Let's be restrained and responsible. We don't want any more bloodshed in our beloved Bangladesh."