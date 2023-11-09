‘The Marvels’ ready for worldwide release tomorrow

TV & Film
Photos: Collected

MCU's next movie "The Marvels" is primarily the second instalment of Captain Marvel, but it will also include two additional subplots and characters. The movie directed by Nia DaCosta will be released tomorrow in Bangladesh alongside its worldwide release.

The film features the Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, who is set to shine again in the superhero role.

The trailer hints at the collaboration of Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel, and Monica's superpowers to save the world through a global quest. The film's teaser and recently released trailer have generated considerable excitement, showcasing the trio's powers, but the exact blend remains a mystery.

Brie Larson mentioned the theme of the movie in an interview of sharing power and learning from each other, suggesting that the movie holds unexpected lessons. After the release of "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019, "The Marvels" introduces a new team within the Marvel universe, with Nick Fury set to make a return.

The film's response will likely influence Kamala Khan's future in series or cinema. Therefore, "The Marvels" serves as a test for Marvel, and while success seems likely, there is no room for doubt in this examination.

