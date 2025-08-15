‘The Ice Cream Sellers’ to premiere in Bangladesh

The documentary film "The Ice Cream Sellers", directed by Sohel Rahman, portrays the struggles of two young siblings from Myanmar's Rohingya community who took refuge in Cox's Bazar following the genocide. The film has been screened at over 40 universities and institutions worldwide and will now be shown in Bangladesh. The screening will take place tomorrow, at 5pm at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) campus auditorium.

The Ice Cream Sellers follows the story of two siblings selling ice cream around the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, with a singular goal: to raise the bribe money needed to free their father, who remains imprisoned in Myanmar.

Told through the children's perspective, the film captures a heartrending portrait of war, displacement, and humanitarian crisis. It won the Audience Choice Best Feature Documentary Film Award at Tasveer South Asian Film Festival in Seattle, USA, as well as the Best Feature Documentary Film Award at South Asian Film Festival in Montreal, Canada, alongside several other international accolades.

The Bangladesh premiere is being organised by Cinemascope, the Film Apprenticeship Programme of ULAB.

A Q&A session with director Sohel Rahman will follow the screening.