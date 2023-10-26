'The Hunger Games' to be turned into London stage play

A fan waits at the premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Los Angeles, California November 16, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on November 20. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

"The Hunger Games" is set to open at a London theatre next year in the first live stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins' novels and the hugely successful film franchise.

Irish playwright, screenwriter and director Conor McPherson has adapted for theatre the first book in Collins's young adult dystopian trilogy and the first film from "The Hunger Games" Lionsgate movie franchise, which starred Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence as heroine Katniss Everdeen.

Matthew Dunster, playwright, director and former associate director at Shakespeare's Globe theatre, will direct.

"To receive Suzanne Collins' blessing to adapt 'The Hunger Games' for the stage is both humbling and inspiring. She has created a classic story which continues to resonate now more than ever," McPherson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In a world where the truth itself seems increasingly up for grabs, 'The Hunger Games' beautifully expresses values of resilience, self-reliance and independent moral inquiry for younger people especially.