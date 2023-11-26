TV & Film
Sun Nov 26, 2023 01:20 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 01:42 PM

Tasnia Farin impresses once again in 'Baba, Someone is Following Me' 

Photos: Collected

Popular actress Tasnia Farin starrer web film "Baba, Someone is Following Me", directed by Shihab Shaheen, has recently been released on Binge.

The film unfolds in a single night, weaving a narrative around an incident that entangles the protagonist, Bijoya, played by Farin, in a suspenseful pursuit while she is abroad.

Photos: Collected

The storyline revolves around Bijoya's realisation that she is being followed, prompting her to seek assistance from her father over the phone. As the events of that night unfold on screen, viewers are taken on a rollercoaster of emotions, eagerly anticipating whether her father could offer help, unravelling the mysteries of that fateful night, and discovering if someone was indeed trailing her.

Commenting on the platform release, Tasnia Farin reflected on her body of work, stating, "My first OTT production is the web-series, 'Ladies & Gentlemen'. Following that, projects like 'Network er Baire' and 'Karagar', amongst others, have been well-received by the audience. Now, they are eagerly watching 'Baba, Someone is Following Me' and responses are pouring in."

Looking ahead, Farin shared insights into her future projects, shedding light on two upcoming web films that await release— "Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya", directed by Shihab Shaheen, and "Oshomoy", helmed by director Kajal Arefin Ome.

Real-life experience inspires Shihab Shaheen’s 'Baba, Someone Is Following Me'

Additionally, the actress has recently worked in a Kolkata film, titled, "Aro Ek Prithibi" and will start shooting for yet another Kolkata production "Patree Chai" from next month, under the direction of Biplab Goswami.

Farin revealed she would be gaining some weight for her role in "Patree Chai", adding a layer of authenticity to her character.
 

