Tama Mirza reunites with Nisho for his second film

Actors Tama Mirza and Afran Nisho are set to reunite in director Shihab Shaheen's upcoming movie "Dagi".

This marks their second project together after having won over audiences with their performances in Raihan Rafi's popular film Surongo.

The film's title was officially registered with the Director's Guild on October 21, as confirmed to The Daily Star, by multiple sources in the film industry.

The filming of "Dagi" is set to begin in mid-November with it being scheduled for release during next year's Eid-ul-Azha.

Shihab Shaheen's first film was "Chuye Dile Mon," making "Dagi" his second feature film.

The filmmaker's web-series "Myself Allen Swapan", "Golam Mamun", and "Morichika" have received favourable feedback from the audience.