TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Oct 31, 2024 05:46 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 06:32 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Tama Mirza reunites with Nisho for his second film

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Oct 31, 2024 05:46 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 31, 2024 06:32 PM
Tama Mirza reunites with Nisho for his second film
Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Actors Tama Mirza and Afran Nisho are set to reunite in director Shihab Shaheen's upcoming movie "Dagi". 

This marks their second project together after having won over audiences with their performances in Raihan Rafi's popular film Surongo.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The film's title was officially registered with the Director's Guild on October 21, as confirmed to The Daily Star, by multiple sources in the film industry.

The filming of "Dagi" is set to begin in mid-November with it being scheduled for release during next year's Eid-ul-Azha. 

Shihab Shaheen's first film was "Chuye Dile Mon," making "Dagi" his second feature film. 

Afran Nisho
Read more

Afran Nisho to return to the big screen with ‘Daagi’

The filmmaker's web-series "Myself Allen Swapan", "Golam Mamun", and "Morichika" have received favourable feedback from the audience.

Related topic:
Tama MirzaShihab ShaheenDagiAfran Nisho
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

An unlikely partnership: How internet humour is reshaping film marketing

An unlikely partnership: How internet humour is reshaping film marketing

4m ago

A thriller that subverts expectations

11m ago

Afran Nisho signs deal for two silver screen films

5m ago
Celebrities who supported the students in quota reform movement

Stars with spine: Media personalities who voiced out for students

2m ago
Afran Nisho

Afran Nisho to return to the big screen with ‘Daagi’

1w ago
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৭ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১২৪৩

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ২৯৭ জন।

১০ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের অধীনেই থাকছে ৭ কলেজ, রেজিস্ট্রার আলাদা

৩১ মিনিট আগে