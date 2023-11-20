Suzanne Shepherd, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Sopranos’ actor, passes away

In a somber announcement, Suzanne Shepherd, the esteemed actress celebrated for her memorable roles in iconic films and television series, including "Goodfellas" and "The Sopranos", has passed away at the age of 89.

The veteran actress breathed her last at her residence in New York City on Friday, as confirmed by a statement from her representative to CNN on Sunday. The cause of her death has not been disclosed, but it is revealed that Shepherd had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Photo: CNN

Suzanne Shepherd's illustrious career spanned several decades, leaving an indelible mark on both the big and small screens. Her Hollywood journey began in 1988, when she received her first official credit for portraying Aunt Tweedy in "Mystic Pizza", sharing the screen with stars like Julia Roberts and Vincent D'onofrio. The late 1980s witnessed her presence in films such as "Working Girl" and "Uncle Buck".

However, it was her breakout role in Martin Scorsese's 1990 classic "Goodfellas" that catapulted Shepherd into the limelight. Her portrayal of the mother of Karen Hill, played by Lorraine Bracco, earned her widespread recognition. The film, which starred Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Ray Liotta, garnered six Oscar nominations, with Pesci clinching the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Throughout the 1990s, Shepherd continued to grace the silver screen with her talent, featuring in movies like "Lolita", "Living Out Loud", and "Trees Lounge". Her career reached new heights in the 2000s when she took on the iconic role of Mary DeAngelis in the Emmy-winning HBO series "The Sopranos". Over the span of seven years, she appeared in 20 episodes, portraying the mother of Carmela Soprano, portrayed by Edie Falco.

Ray Abruzzo, her co-star from "The Sopranos", paid tribute to Shepherd on social media, describing her as "a force of nature." Her influence extended beyond television, as evidenced by her recent credit in the war-era film "The Performance", where she starred alongside Robert Carlyle, Jeremy Piven, and Maimie McCoy.

Suzanne Shepherd leaves behind a legacy of remarkable performances and is survived by her daughter, Kate Shepherd, son-in-law, Miles McManus, and granddaughter, Isabelle Shepherd.

