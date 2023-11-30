TV & Film
Subhashree Ganguly, Raj Chakraborty blessed with baby girl

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Photos: Collected

Celebrated Bengali actor-director couple Subhashree Ganguly and Raj Chakraborty have been blessed with a baby girl.

Raj Chakraborty officially announced the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) confirming that Subhashree Ganguly has become a mother for the second time, joyfully welcoming a little girl today.

Raj Chakraborty wrote, "Our home has been blessed with a sweet little bundle of love. We're extremely overjoyed! Seeking only love and blessings for our little princess."

Raj and Subhashree shared the news of expecting their second child in June of this year. 

The celebrity couple got married in May 2018. Their first child Yuvaan was born on September 12, 2020.

On the work front, Subhashree was last seen in the popular web-series "Indubala Bhaater Hotel" while Raj's last directorial project was his debut OTT show "Abar Proloy".

push notification