'Stranger Things' Season 5 first look out now

The first glimpse of the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Netflix's popular web-series, "Stranger Things", has been unveiled. The 1-minute-57-second video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the cast during filming, with Millie Bobby Brown sharing her thoughts on her experience with the show.

The teaser video introduces three new actors joining the cast: Nell Fisher, known for her role in "Evil Dead Rise"; Alex Breaux, recognised for "Waco: The Aftermath"; and newcomer Jake Connelly. The video also provides a sneak peek into the sound stages where the cast has been filming for Season 5. Caleb McLaughlin mentions they are only halfway through production, indicating much remains left to shoot.

The video also features a scene with the main group—Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp—clustered around a radio. Another shot shows Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery assembled around an overhead projector. Gaten is notably wearing a Hellfire Club t-shirt, paying tribute to Joseph Quinn's character, Eddie Munson.

The video doesn't feature Millie alongside the other cast members. It begins with nostalgic clips of the entire cast from Season 1, then shifts to Millie driving to the sound stage. She reflects, "I started when I was 10. I'm now about to turn 20 (apparently recorded before her birthday in February). It's a very strange feeling."

The video includes multiple glimpses of what seems to be the Upside Down, with a crew member applying goo to the set. Jamie Campbell Bower, who portrays Vecna, mentions that "Season 4 was very big" but "Season 5 feels bigger." Linda Hamilton, famous for her role in "The Terminator", also expresses her enthusiasm, saying, "I love this show so much, I really am a fan."

Netflix has not yet revealed the release date for the final season.