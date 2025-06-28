Steven Spielberg speaks out against AI in filmmaking

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who once explored the ethical implications of artificial intelligence in his 2001 film "AI Artificial Intelligence", is now voicing firm opposition to using AI in creative aspects of filmmaking.

Speaking to Reuters following a ceremony dedicating the Steven Spielberg Theater at Universal Studios, the director said, "I don't want AI making any creative decisions that I can't make myself… I don't want to use AI as a non-human collaborator."

While he acknowledged the potential of AI in fields like medicine, Spielberg said its presence on film sets poses risks to human creativity and jobs.

Recalling how CGI revolutionised "Jurassic Park", replacing stop-motion animation, he warned, "That kind of made certain careers somewhat extinct… I'm very sensitive to what AI may do to take work away from people."

Though open to using AI for behind-the-scenes tasks like budgeting, Spielberg made it clear, "I don't want to use it in front of the camera right now. Not quite yet."