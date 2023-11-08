Star Cineplex expands its reach to Uttara

Star Cineplex is embarking on a journey to bring the magic of the silver screen to a wider audience. Celebrating its 19th anniversary last month, Mahboob Rahman Ruhel, the founder of Star Cineplex, unveiled an ambitious plan to increase the number of cinema halls to 40 within the next year.

This vision is already in motion as Star Cineplex is set to start the construction of a new branch of Star Cineplex in Uttara. An agreement was officially signed yesterday (November 7) between Star Cineplex Chairman Mahboob Rahman and United Group Chairman and Managing Director Mainuddin Hasan Rashid in this regard.

The upcoming branch will be located at the Centre Point Shopping Mall in Uttara, conveniently adjacent to the airport. This multiplex is set to feature four state-of-the-art halls equipped with modern facilities, advanced sound systems, and giant screens.

In addition to the expansion in Uttara, Star Cineplex is actively working on setting up new branches in Narayanganj, Bogura, and Chattogram. The broader plan also includes opening branches in various areas of Dhaka.

Mahboob Rahman shared his thoughts, stating, "We had already announced our plans to build numerous cinema halls across the country. The implementation of that plan is well underway. This initiative will continue to thrive amid the growing cinema industry in our country. Dhaka boasts a significant number of cinema-goers, and viewers from remote areas are also embracing the cinematic experience."

"To ensure accessibility for residents in areas like Uttara, Tongi, Savar, and Gazipur, we have taken the initiative to establish a new branch in Uttara, with the goal of launching this branch around the middle of the next year," he added.