SRK becomes first Indian actor to have gold coins dedicated to him

The Grevin Museum in Paris has honoured Shah Rukh Khan by presenting him with specially designed gold coins, according to a report by the news agency IANS. This makes the "Dunki" star the first Bollywood actor to receive this honour of having gold coins dedicated to him at the museum. A paparazzi shared the news on Instagram by posting a picture of the coin that features Shah Rukh Khan's resemblance.

The Grevin Museum, located on the Grands Boulevards on the right bank of the Seine River, is renowned for its wax statues. Shah Rukh Khan has also been immortalised in wax statues across the US, UK, Germany, France, Czech Republic, Thailand, India, Singapore, and Australia.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan had an exceptional year in 2023 — Three major SRK starrer films, "Pathaan", "Jawan", and "Dunki", were released. "Pathaan", which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was a box office hit. The success continued with "Jawan", marking the Hindi film debuts of director Atlee and superstar Nayanthara, and grossing Rs 1,100 crore worldwide according to industry tracker Sacnilk. "Dunki" was the first collaboration between director Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, receiving mixed reviews from both critics and audiences.

Shah Rukh Khan is set to receive the esteemed Pardo Alla Carriera Award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. His upcoming film, "King", will feature Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. In a widely shared video where Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Santosh Sivan on winning the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival, fans noticed the script for "King" on the table beside SRK. The movie will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.