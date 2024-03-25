Special TV guide to celebrate Independence Day

The commemoration of Independence Day holds profound significance for the people of Bangladesh, as it marks the culmination of a hard-fought struggle for freedom. Television channels across the nation are set to honour this historic occasion with a diverse array of programmes, offering viewers a blend of entertainment, reflection, and remembrance.

At the forefront of the day's schedule on ATN Bangla is a compelling documentary titled "Muktijuddher Itihash" at 10:30am. Directed by Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, this documentary serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals in the quest for independence.

Later in the evening, viewers can tune in to an intriguing talk show at 8pm titled, "Bangabandhu and Bangladesh", directed by Moshtak Hossain, offering insights into the visionary leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. For the audience turning to ATN Bangla, the day concludes with the gripping drama "Bodh" at 8:50pm, directed by Shokal Ahmed and penned by Yousuf Ali Khokon.

RTV will air a special drama titled "Oshomapto", at 8pm, directed by Tuhin Hossen and written by Sarwar Reza Jimmy, starring Afran Nisho and Mehazabien Chowdhury. This emotionally charged narrative follows the protagonist, Munir, as he grapples with personal dilemmas amidst the turbulence of the Liberation War. Through Munir's journey, viewers can reflect on the intertwining of love, duty, and national identity during times of crisis.

Channel i has to offer a day-long celebration of Independence Day too, starting with patriotic songs at 7:30am, followed by an Independence Day special episode of "Tritiyo Matra" at 9:45am. Viewers can also enjoy the premiere of the Bengali film "Dushshahoshi Khoka", directed by Mushfikur Rahman Guljar.

The evening culminates with the airing of the emotionally charged drama "Adhare Abha", written and directed by Noor Imran Mithu, and at 10:30pm a special programme will air titled, "Biponno Prokkriti 1971", directed and hosted by Muqeed Majumdar Babu.

Boishakhi TV invites viewers to immerse themselves in a day of festivities, featuring a variety of programmes including songs, performances, and dramas. Highlights include the morning program "Janmobhumi", at 7:45am, featuring popular songs celebrating the homeland. At 9:10am " Music Album" will air featuring patriotic songs from old movies. A special drama "Birangona", will air at 10pm, directed by Shuddhoman Chaitan. Based on Tipu Alam Milon's story, the script written by Anan Zaman pays tribute to the courage of women during the Liberation War. The drama features Aparna Ghosh, Rawnak Hasan, Manoj Pramanik, Riya Khan, Monir Zaman and Sanjida Shila, among others.

Bangla Vision will air a special programme titled "Muktijuddher Shei Shob Dinguli", at 11:25pm, featuring esteemed guests Major General (Retd) Helal Morshed Khan Bir Bikram and Lt General (Retd) M Harun Ar Rashid Bir Protik. Hosted by Dinath Jahan Munni, this programme offers a poignant reflection on the sacrifices and triumphs of the liberation struggle.

As the nation comes together to commemorate Independence Day, these special programmes on various television channels serve as poignant reminders of the sacrifices made and the resilience displayed during the quest for freedom. Through documentaries, dramas, discussions, and songs, viewers are invited to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and envision a future guided by the ideals of liberty and unity.