Off Campus
Hasib Ur Rashid Ifti
Mon Aug 12, 2024 04:15 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 04:24 PM

Most Viewed

Off Campus

Book recommendations on post-independence history of Bangladesh

Hasib Ur Rashid Ifti
Mon Aug 12, 2024 04:15 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 04:24 PM
Collage: Abir Hossain

The Quota Reform Movement has brought one very crucial shift amongst other changes. It has made a majority of our generation politically conscious. They have started taking a keen interest in Bangladesh's political history. Here's a list of books that might help you get started on the political climate of Bangladesh after 1971.

Bela Obela by Mohiuddin Ahmad

This book deals with the time of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the Prime Minister and President of Bangladesh from 1972 to 1975. It accounts for the turbulent political climate at that time, the formation of the Rokkhi Bahini and Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (BAKSHAL) amongst other events. It also includes interviews of significant characters from that point in history and gives a wide outlook on a newborn Bangladesh.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Tinti Shena Obhyuthhan O Kichu Na Bola Kotha by Lt Col (retd) MA Hamid

Following 1972-75, Bangladeshi political history can be characterised by three consecutive military coups. The first one was on August 15 when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his entire family were heinously murdered. It was followed by two other coups on November 3 and November 7, which resulted in a dramatic transition of power. The story of all three coups from an insider's point of view is well documented in this book.

Shadhinota Uttor Tragedy: Mujib Theke Zia by Shahadat Hossain Khan

This book summarises the entire history from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's rule to Ziaur Rahman's death by another military coup in 1981, and the history in between. It is a good choice for readers who want an overall gist of the two presidential assassinations and the conspiracies involved.

Read more

Quota Reform Protests: Student protestors share their experiences

Bangaldesher Chhatro Andoloner Itihash: Ershad Er Shomoykal by Dr Mohammad Hannan

Dr Mohammad Hannan has other versions of the history of the students' movement in Bangladesh. But after reading about Bangabandhu and Zia's period, an overall idea of the Ershad regime can be perceived from this book. It accounts for significant events during the Ershad regime and how the students' movement helped remove him from power.

Jashoder Utthan Poton: Osthir Somoyer Rajniti by Mohiuddin Ahmad

Perhaps the most famous of Mohiuddin Ahmed's career, the book deals with the history of Jashod, the main opposition party after independence, their downfall, and their role in shaping the country's future. It is a must-read to understand the history of communism in Bangladesh and how one of the most wildly popular political parties of the country reached its downfall as power changed hands.

Related topic:
booksquota reform movement 2024Quota reform protestsIndependence DayCampus
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

We won; yet a lot needs to be done

3d ago
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Get ready to take country forward, PM asks children

6y ago

Jail cells can never be appropriate grounds to hold exams

1w ago
Where is my dictionary?

Where is my dictionary?

1w ago
anti-discrimination student movement

PM assigns 3 AL leaders to sit with protest coordinators

1w ago
আওয়ামী লীগকে নতুন মুখ নিয়ে দল গোছানোর পরামর্শ স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টার
|বাংলাদেশ

আওয়ামী লীগকে নতুন মুখ নিয়ে দল গোছানোর পরামর্শ স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টার

পলিটিক্যাল পার্টিকে ব্যান করা হয় পলিটিক্যাল ফায়দা হাসিল করার জন্য।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

নগদ টাকার সংকটে ব্যবসায়ীরা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification